Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $876,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $205.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.75 and its 200 day moving average is $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $362.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

