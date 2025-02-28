Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 879 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 154,061 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in DaVita by 731.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 108,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,346,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

DVA opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.70 and a 1-year high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

