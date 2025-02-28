Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 297,491 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,491 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

YMM opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

