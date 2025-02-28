Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,742 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Energizer were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Energizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.51.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

