Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $926,000 Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,954,000 after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,035,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $151.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.68 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

