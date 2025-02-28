Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at $138,002,415.66. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $148.80 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.26 and a 1 year high of $432.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.