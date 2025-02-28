Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,437 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.