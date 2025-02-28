Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

