Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 758 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $49,706.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $649,857.60. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.5 %

ALG opened at $184.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.74 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.91.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

