WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 648.87 ($8.18). Approximately 10,108,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 2,562,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.11) to GBX 960 ($12.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get WPP alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WPP

WPP Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 771.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 783.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.84), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,321.91). 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.