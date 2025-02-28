WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 648.87 ($8.18). 10,108,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 2,562,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.71).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.11) to GBX 960 ($12.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 771.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 783.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WPP

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.84), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,321.91). 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WPP Company Profile

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Featured Stories

