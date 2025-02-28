WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 648.87 ($8.18). Approximately 10,108,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 2,562,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.11) to GBX 960 ($12.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP Stock Down 15.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The firm has a market cap of £6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 775.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 783.46.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WPP

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.84), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,321.91). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Featured Stories

