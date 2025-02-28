Worley Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:WOR)

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Worley Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worley news, insider Joseph Geagea purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.35 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of A$53,380.00 ($33,362.50). 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

