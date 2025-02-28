WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 64.8% in February

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,808. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,404,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

