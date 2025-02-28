Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 681518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -206.06%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,750,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 94.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

