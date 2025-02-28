Windward (LON:WNWD) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 204.11 ($2.57). 23,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 335,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.57).

Windward Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.68. The firm has a market cap of £225.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.81.

About Windward

Windward (LON:WNWD), is the leading Predictive Intelligence company fusing AI and big data to digitalize the global maritime industry, enabling organizations to achieve business and operational readiness. Windward’s AI-powered solution allows stakeholders including banks, commodity traders, insurers, and major energy and shipping companies to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, providing a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and its broader impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

