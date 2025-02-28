William Blair Predicts Vita Coco’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vita Coco in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COCO. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

In related news, CFO Corey Baker sold 2,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $74,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,218.88. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $1,067,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 853,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,375,677.82. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,019. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 16,538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

