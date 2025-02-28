William Blair Has Positive Outlook for ZM Q1 Earnings

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.05.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 82.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 449.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,039 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,257,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after acquiring an additional 167,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,038,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,619.62. This trade represents a 94.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

