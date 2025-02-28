William Blair Has Negative Forecast for USPH Q1 Earnings

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.23%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,141.25. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8,414.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.