William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CAKE

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.67 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $52.47 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

