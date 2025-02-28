Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.