Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $181,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $195.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

