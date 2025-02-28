Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $169,000 in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:CEV opened at $10.32 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
