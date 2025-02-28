Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,487 Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 94,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.