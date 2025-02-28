Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

RDDT opened at $159.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63. Reddit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $230.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.22.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $3,394,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,900.39. This represents a 43.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total transaction of $2,827,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at $124,083,012.24. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,122 shares of company stock worth $48,022,530 over the last three months.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

