Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,881 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 49,050 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $3,699,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,956,759.33. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,674 shares of company stock worth $82,904,025. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $113.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.61, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

