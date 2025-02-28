What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for NOV Q4 Earnings?

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for NOV in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.
NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%.
NOV Stock Up 0.5 %
NOV stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NOV by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NOV by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NOV by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
NOV Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.
About NOV
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.
