What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for UBER FY2027 Earnings?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

