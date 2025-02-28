What is William Blair’s Forecast for uniQure Q1 Earnings?

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for uniQure in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QURE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
uniQure Stock Up 3.4 %
uniQure stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 57.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at uniQure
In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,448.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,380.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $285,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,711.60. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,915 shares of company stock valued at $588,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
