What is William Blair’s Forecast for Alector Q1 Earnings?

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alector in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALEC. Bank of America cut Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho cut Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Alector stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Alector has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $162.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. The business had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Alector by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Alector by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 407,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 145,467 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 16,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $41,552.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,651 shares in the company, valued at $833,240.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 52,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $131,473.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,826.48. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,161 shares of company stock worth $239,806 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

