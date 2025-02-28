What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Sezzle Q3 Earnings?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sezzle in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price (up from $372.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEZL

Sezzle Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $286.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $477.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 9.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Sezzle by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sezzle by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after buying an additional 71,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sezzle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sezzle by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,474.72. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $360.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,480. This trade represents a 3.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.