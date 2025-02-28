What is Desjardins’ Forecast for InterRent REIT Q1 Earnings?

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
IIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
