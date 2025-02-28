What is Desjardins’ Forecast for InterRent REIT Q1 Earnings?

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

IIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on InterRent REIT

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

About InterRent REIT

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.