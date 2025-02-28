Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Issues Earnings Results

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of WEEEF opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

