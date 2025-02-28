Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Issues Earnings Results

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.
Western Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of WEEEF opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.
About Western Energy Services
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Energy Services
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.