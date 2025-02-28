Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 638.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,289,000 after buying an additional 3,977,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Welltower by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after buying an additional 1,797,330 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 31,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 510,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,276,000 after acquiring an additional 508,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,659,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Bank of America increased their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.19.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $151.54 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $152.81. The company has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

