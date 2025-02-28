Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $191.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.87.

Get Leidos alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

Leidos Trading Up 0.1 %

LDOS stock opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $123.22 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.