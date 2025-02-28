Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,226. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814,956 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 324,395 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 173.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 284,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 180,633 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 58,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 854,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 54,639 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

