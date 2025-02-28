Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $440.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.71 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $17.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $390.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

