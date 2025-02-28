Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 155.81%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.