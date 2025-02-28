Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

