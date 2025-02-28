Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 565 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,302 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,405,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,503,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,744,000 after acquiring an additional 221,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $362.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

