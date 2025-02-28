Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,419 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,290,000. Finally, Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $208.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.66 and its 200-day moving average is $174.82.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.