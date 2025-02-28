Waterway Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,957 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,983,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after buying an additional 536,191 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after buying an additional 492,084 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,370.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 442,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after buying an additional 437,708 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

