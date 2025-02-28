Waterway Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 30.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $130.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $132.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $4,639,194. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

