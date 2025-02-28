Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN opened at $186.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.70 and a 200-day moving average of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

