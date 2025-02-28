Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.
Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery
In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
