Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $191.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

