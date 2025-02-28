Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4,586.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

