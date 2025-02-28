Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $339,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

