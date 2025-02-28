Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 548,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 504,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.