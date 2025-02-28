Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 973 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLE. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.